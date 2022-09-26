EG Football: Avengers Fall to Skippers, 33-7

Above: Cole O’Brian (53) looks to take down Skipper QB Edwin Buehler (12). Photos by Mary MacIntosh

The varsity Avengers headed into Friday night’s football game knowing they faced a tough opponent in fourth-ranked North Kingstown. The Skippers came on strong, scoring 33 points in the first half. Struggling with turnovers and missed opportunities, East Greenwich was eventually able to put 7 points on the board in the third quarter. North Kingstown’s defense held the office back including a last-ditch drive with seconds on the clock, leaving the Avengers with a 7-33 loss and 0-3 record for the season. The JV team travels to North Kingstown on Monday at 4 p.m. while the varsity team hosts Mount Pleasant this Friday, Sept. 30, with a 7 p.m. kickoff.