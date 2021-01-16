DOH Suspends Urgent Care Doctor

His nearest clinic is Center of New England Urgent Care just over EG line in W. Greenwich

Nicole Alexander-Scott, M.D., director of the state Department of Health, has suspended Anthony Farina, M.D., from the practice of medicine on a variety of offenses, including failing to quarantine for COVID-19 and continuing to meet with staff and see patients even when he knew he was sick. Alexander-Scott took the action on the strong recommendation of the state Board of Medical Licensure and Discipline.

According to the R.I. Secretary of State website, Farina has several clinics, including one called East Greenwich Urgent Care, Inc., but there is no such establishment. Farina’s main office is at 1830 Mineral Spring Avenue in North Providence. In addition, he is the president of Center of New England Urgent Care and Center of New England Primary Care, both located just over the East Greenwich line in West Greenwich, next to Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (which is in East Greenwich) on Center of New England Boulevard.

The 21-page complaint outlined other charges against Farina, including failing to forward medical records for patients who left the practice, failing to follow through on a referral to a specialist, prescribing opioids to a family member, and fraudulent insurance charges.

The board said its decision relied on findings from the above four complaints but nine additional earlier complaints weighed on its decision.

Additionally, the Investigative Committee has considered the nine preceding complaints, which complaints reveal a pattern of misconduct that, in connection with the four most recent complaints, enhance the Investigative Committee’s sense of urgency, that Respondent is an immediate danger to the public. Indeed, the Investigative Committee members noted that Respondent’s overall pattern of misconduct is unprecedented in the history of this Board.

In her decision, Alexander-Scott ruled Farina’s continued practice of medicine would “constitute an immediate danger to the public and that the public health, safety and welfare imperatively requires emergency action.”

