Buzz on Business: New Owner for Jigger’s, Goodbye Revival, Farm-to-Table Cookbook 

Above: Jigger’s Diner.

Christos Spyridis is taking over as the new owner of Jigger’s Diner, but don’t fret too much. He says he has no plans to change the iconic Main Street eatery.

“I wouldn’t touch it, to be honest,” Spyridis said. “It’s gorgeous, it’s nostalgic, it’s beautiful.”

He should know – he’s made owning diners kind of his jam.

“Apparently, that’s all I know how to do,” he joked.

In Greece, where he is from, he worked for Starbucks and he continued to work for the global coffee chain after relocating to the U.S. but he made a shift to restaurant owner when he bought a diner in North Providence. After a few years, he bought another diner (Athena’s) in Cranston. He will be closing on the Jigger’s property soon. The Town Council approved his victualling license subject to sign off from the state Department of Health, which has been backlogged.

He takes over ownership from longtime owner and chef Karie Myers, who won’t be out of the restaurant business – she is retaining ownership of Jigger’s South on Route 1 in North Kingstown. Spyridis said he may tinker with the menu in a couple of years but said he was hesitant to mess with success. And he added that he found the history of the diner “mind blowing.”

The change in ownership should be official sometime this month.

~~~~~

Meanwhile, The Revival, the charming restaurant tucked in between La Masseria and a hair salon on Main Street, is closing its doors for good any day now. EG News was unable to reach owner Peter Lowre but workers confirmed the news. The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar opened in March 2019. Lowre also owns The Revival in Warren and that restaurant will remain open.

~~~~~

In other foodie news, EG native Kim Ragosta, who now makes her home in West Greenwich with her husband and five children, is out with a cookbook: A Time to Gather. The book contains more than 500 recipes designed to help you incorporate local and seasonal farm-fresh foods in your meals.

Ragosta has always loved to cook and started creating recipes many years ago. Her partnership with local farms brought her recipe creations to a new level – she would get farm-fresh ingredients in exchange for coming up with yummy recipes that used those ingredients – recipes she then shared on Instagram @littlehouseintheforest.

A Time to Gather brings all those recipes (and more) together in one place, accompanied by vivid photographs. You can find out more about the book and Ragosta herself at her website HERE.