Buzz on Business: Neon’s Grand Opening

Neon Marketplace on Division Road celebrated its grand opening Thursday (7/20) with bites of its signature pizza and warm cookies, all of which could be washed down with their .98 cent coffee or fountain drink. Oh, and you could fill up your tank (or charge your car) too and buy some milk and eggs while you’re at it.

Neon is the brainchild of the Procaccianti Companies, a Cranston-based company, and the East Greenwich outlet (ok, Warwick technically … ) marks the company’s eighth. There are five Neons in Rhode Island and three in Massachusetts.

The idea, according to Neon’s CEO Adi Dhandhania, is to provide one place to get gas, groceries and dinner for the family.

People often think of gas station food in a negative way, Dhandhania said, and Neon is looking to change that.

They have two pizza ovens, with whole pizzas starting at $9.99 and slices for $2.99. Their $0.98 coffee (any size) is brewed fresh every cup. They also have breakfast sandwiches (starting at $3.99), burgers and grinders, as well as baristas for fancier coffee beverages.

Neon also owns the adjacent property (between Neon and Route 4) and the company has gotten approval to build a car wash on the site. Dhandhania said there were no immediate construction plans.

Mobil supplies the gasoline; the electric car chargers are by Tesla. Neon is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Author’s note: Procaccianti Companies is a client of my husband’s law firm.

Posted 7/20/23