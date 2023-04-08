Buzz on Business: NEIT Cybersecurity Training Range; New After-School Enrichment Program

Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Whether it’s small or big news, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: [email protected].

New England Institute of Technology (NEIT) has launched a new cybersecurity training range, a virtual simulation platform for training students and IT professionals through exercises that are virtually identical to the technically complex and high-pressure situations they will face in the real world.

Strengthening the university’s commitment to excellence in experiential learning, the new cybersecurity range was launched through a partnership between NEIT and Cyberbit, the market-leader in cyber skill development.

A cyber range enables learners to apply essential cyber skills towards real scenarios and respond to simulated cyberattacks as a team. This technology offers students the opportunity to experience the most realistic examples of cyberattacks and prepares them for the positions they will hold in this demanding and ever-changing field.

The Cyber Range at New England Tech is already being utilized by students in their courses and will continue to be integrated into the school community and beyond. A reception with the local cyber community, employers, students, and dignitaries will be held on April 10, 2023, at New England Tech’s East Greenwich campus in celebration of the new cyber range. For more information regarding NEIT’s state-of-the-art cyber range or its associate, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in Cybersecurity, please visit www.neit.edu for details, or contact the Admissions Office at 800-736-7744 or by email at [email protected].

An after-school enrichment program designed by two East Greenwich educators opens later this month for children in grades 2-4. Curious Kids Learning Academy is the brainchild of Roberta Serby and Michele Rinn, who most recently taught 2nd grade at Frenchtown Elementary.

The academy will utilize project-based learning techniques that will allow students to participate in collaborative problem-solving with peers. Programs will also be designed to help our students develop social-emotional skills such as empathy and resilience.

“We know that children crave the chance to explore and discover interests that may not be part of the traditional curriculum,” said Serby, who lives in East Greenwich. “Through the years, we have observed that children need a safe and comfortable space so they can truly excel and stretch their thinking. That’s what Curious Kids Learning Academy is all about – providing a truly enriching classroom experience that will help our students build a foundation of 21st century skills.”

Curious Kids Learning Academy aims to:

Assist children with their organization and prioritization skills

Organize and facilitate team-building while working on group projects

Work with children on presentation planning and execution

Help children improve written and communication skills

Identify and explore passion areas that fall outside of the traditional curriculum

The first session of Curious Kids Learning Academy (which will be operated out of the First Lutheran Church, 118 Division St.) starts April 24, starting with grades 2-4. Further details can be found on the Curious Kids Learning Academy website www.curiouskidsri.com. You can also reach Serby and Rinn at [email protected].