Boys Hoops: OT Loss to Smithfield, 52-50

Above: Luke Pedro drives the center. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (chuckn.com).

It was pouring rain outside and adrenalin inside at last night’s EG vs Smithfield BB game. When I wished Coach Gee good luck with a fist bump, he just told me that one of his first-string players was out with COVID. Not good on top of being a first-year DI team and losing all last year’s starters to graduation.

The only time the Avengers saw a lead in regular play was the first score of the game and with 3:49 left in regulation, 33 to 32. The Avengers hung in and with only 18 seconds left in regulation, Jonah Hill drove for a layup to tie it at 37.

The four-minute overtime saw exciting action on both ends of the floor and with only 22 seconds left, the score was 45 to 50 Sentinels. The well-attended spectators were brought to their feet when again Jonah Hill hit a three-pointer to make it 48 to 50 with 7 seconds left.

EG ended up in an intentional fouled situation and Smithfield went on to win 52 to 50.