Boys Hoops: OT Loss to Smithfield, 52-50

by | Feb 8, 2022

Above: Luke Pedro drives the center. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (chuckn.com).

It was pouring rain outside and adrenalin inside at last night’s EG vs Smithfield BB game. When I wished Coach Gee good luck with a fist bump, he just told me that one of his first-string players was out with COVID. Not good on top of being a first-year DI team and losing all last year’s starters to graduation.

The only time the Avengers saw a lead in regular play was the first score of the game and with 3:49 left in regulation, 33 to 32. The Avengers hung in and with only 18 seconds left in regulation, Jonah Hill drove for a layup to tie it at 37.

The four-minute overtime saw exciting action on both ends of the floor and with only 22 seconds left, the score was 45 to 50 Sentinels. The well-attended spectators were brought to their feet when again Jonah Hill hit a three-pointer to make it 48 to 50 with 7 seconds left.

EG ended up in an intentional fouled situation and Smithfield went on to win 52 to 50.

Jonah Hill finds it tough going under the net.

The Avenger cheerleaders put on a half-time show.

Javien David puts up a one-handed jumper.

Jonah Hill gets congratulated for tying the game.

Coach Gee uses a time out in OT to plan a play.

