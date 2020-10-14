Events: EG Flea, Celebrating Women’s Right to Vote & Garden Club Outing

EG Flea!

AfterPromEG is hosting the EG Flea this Saturday, Oct. 17, a community “yard” sale in the parking lot at East Greenwich High School. You’ll find art, artifacts, toys, tools, tchotchkes, vintage clothes, jewelry, household goods, books, crafts, candy and more! COVID-19 precautions will be in place (plenty of hand sanitizer and social distancing) – just remember to bring your face cover! Rain date is Oct. 24.

Women’s Right to Vote 100th Anniversary Celebration

Women finally got the right to vote 100 years ago. You can join in a local celebration of this momentous event on Saturday, Oct. 17, at the corner of First Avenue and Cliff Street at 1 p.m. Bring signs to honor and encourage women’s votes – but no political signs please. And wear a face cover!

Cindy Wood Goes to Roger Williams Park

Members and guests of Cindy Wood Garden Club will take a mile-long tour to view the spectacular trees of Roger Williams Park on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The leisurely one-hour walking tour will be led by a park guide and is open to the public. Park at the Dalrymple Boathouse across from the Natural History Museum. The free tour begins at 10:30 am and masks are required. Then join us for a picnic lunch (bring your own) at the tables near the Temple to Music. For more information, call Vicky Pierce at 304-6751 or email her at vickypierce2015@gmail.com.

Take It Outside Sundays on Main Street

Main Street will be closed again this Sunday, Oct. 18, between King and Spring streets between 3 to 9 p.m. Restaurants will be able to spread their service areas into the street and there will be live music as well. Take advantage of the beautiful fall weather and the delicious food and drink and come on down to Main Street this Sunday! Remember to bring a face cover and, if it’s chilly, bundle up!

