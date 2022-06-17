This September, East Greenwich News marks five years as a nonprofit local news website. We started with just one full-time editor/publisher, a part-time sponsor advertising salesperson and three people on our board of directors. Since then, we have grown and experienced wonderful successes.

Today, we have additional part-time staff, our board has eight members, and we have additional subcommittees with community members to address fundraising and special projects and events – like our upcoming September birthday bash! We are also members of two national media organizations and have gained respect on the statewide level too, with mentions in the Boston Globe’s Rhode Map newsletter and Ted Nesi of WPRI’s weekly column.

This year, we have put together an Annual Report which offers a snapshot of where we are, both financially and with our impact on the community. Find it attached here.

Donors, you are our core supporters. An engaged core with varied viewpoints is a microcosm of our town and critical to local, independent news. Your value to goes beyond the monetary donations you so generously provide.