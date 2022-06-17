This September, East Greenwich News marks five years as a nonprofit local news website. We started with just one full-time editor/publisher, a part-time sponsor advertising salesperson and three people on our board of directors. Since then, we have grown and experienced wonderful successes.
Today, we have additional part-time staff, our board has eight members, and we have additional subcommittees with community members to address fundraising and special projects and events – like our upcoming September birthday bash! We are also members of two national media organizations and have gained respect on the statewide level too, with mentions in the Boston Globe’s Rhode Map newsletter and Ted Nesi of WPRI’s weekly column.
This year, we have put together an Annual Report which offers a snapshot of where we are, both financially and with our impact on the community. Find it attached here.
Donors, you are our core supporters. An engaged core with varied viewpoints is a microcosm of our town and critical to local, independent news. Your value to goes beyond the monetary donations you so generously provide.
Sponsor advertisers, you allow us to showcase local businesses which helps EG News to be the hallmark community resource that it is today.
As a community leader, you have contributed to the robust development of a local non-profit that exists to build an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich.
Supporting foundations have provided critical access to our community and independent news as a whole, helping us to learn and master industry best practices while providing key networking opportunities giving us the ability to remain dynamic and innovative in an ever-changing online news industry.
Newsletter subscribers provide a strong sustained readership base, a key metric for measuring our growth and ascertaining critical fundraising to sustain future EG News operations.
We could not have done all of this without support from each of you.
From all of us at East Greenwich News, we thank you for your support and look forward to additional years of exclusive local news coverage with your steadfast support.