EG Calendar: Planning Board Takes Up 401-Unit Division Road Plan

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, April 17

EG Republican Town Committee meeting – R.I. Sen. Gordon Rogers (Dist. 21, Coventry, Foster, Scituate, W.G.) will be speaking at the EG GOP’s April meeting. Sen. Rogers has formed a coalition of rural Rhode Island communities that are working together to fight state overreach and developer abuse of affordable housing laws. This topic is in the forefront of local news because of the potential impact the Division Road development will have on East Greenwich schools, traffic, infrastructure, environment, and wildlife. He will be discussing how towns can add more affordable housing while doing so responsibly. At Safehouse Restaurant on Old Forge Road at 6:30 p.m. Dinner and bar service will be available. Non-voting members are asked to consider making a $10 donation at monthly meetings.

Tuesday, April 18

School Committee meeting – On the agenda, the panel will be talking about the master plan option recommended by the School Building Committee. They meet in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. Find the agenda (and Zoom link) HERE.

Art in Ruins – The EG Historic Preservation Society is featuring J. Hogue, who has been documenting the benign neglect and loss of important Rhode Island buildings and our industrial architecture for the past 20 years. At this month’s meeting, Hogue will show some of these demolitions as captured on his Art in Ruins website, as well as spectacular renovations and reuse. He will also discuss the current degradation of the College Hill Historic District. This Zoom program is sponsored by the East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society. It is free and begins at 7:30 p.m. To access the program go to [email protected] for the virtual contact information that will be emailed to you.

Wednesday, April 19



Planning Board meeting – This is the long-anticipated public hearing on the Division Road project for 410 units. In Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Read more about the project HERE. Here’s the agenda, including the Zoom link: PBA 2023-04-19 Hybrid.

Greenwich Bay Women’s Club meeting – 6:30 p.m. at the East Greenwich Parks Department, 1127 Frenchtown Road, East Greenwich. The Club was founded in 1964 and is dedicated to community service. It’s a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The Club is open to women of all ages and has no residency requirements. Please join us to learn about our efforts to make a difference while having fun.

Saturday, April 22

E-Waste Recycling & Paper Shredding Day – The Rotary Club of East Greenwich hosts its annual e-waste drive at New England Tech Saturday morning. The major recipient of this year’s donations will be the East Greenwich Park Systems; specifically the Scalloptown Park, where a new park bench will be added to the walking and bike path in the park to add to the beauty and comfort of the area. The Rocky Hill InterAct Club will begin a flower bed project that they hope to continue on an ongoing basis! Donations of $1 per item with a $10; paper shredding, $5 a box with a $15 minimum. For more information or for pickups, contact Harry at (401) 515-2011, ext.1004 or [email protected].

Earth Day Clean-Up – Two sites, one that starts from Academy Field, the other from EG Recreation Building. From 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome. Register at egrecreation.recdesk.com.

Sunday, April 23

East Greenwich Boy’s Home Assn. Cookout – Come join us at the East Greenwich Veterans Firemen’s Hall on Sunday, April 23, 2023 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. for a cookout to support the East Greenwich Boy’s Home Association. We will be serving all your favorite cookout food – hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, pulled pork, sweet corn, potato and macaroni salad, beans, and an assortment of desserts, all homemade. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. The Boy’s Home Association supports the upkeep of the Scout Hall at 62 Spring St. here in East Greenwich where Troop 2 Scouts meet, boys and girls.

Looking Ahead …

Monday, April 24

Christ Community Kitchen Dinner – The meal is free and all are invited; donations are welcome. In the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce St. at 5:30 p.m.

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Saturday, April 29

Annual Ocean State Orchid Society Auction – The Ocean State Orchid Society will have orchids imported from Hawaii for sale. We will have a variety of orchid genera available for auction, including Phalaenopsis, Oncidium, Cattleya and many others. Come to our auction for the chance to purchase orchids not commonly available at big box stores and house plant nurseries! The starting bid for all orchids will be $15. In addition to having a unique opportunity to purchase rare orchids, come speak to an OSOS member to get care instructions to help ensure your growing success! OSOS will have an Orchid 101 meeting in May to assist in the culture of your newly purchased plants. Complimentary refreshments available. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. Rocky Hill Grange, 1340 South County Trail, East Greenwich. Entrance in the rear of the building. Auction starts at 11 a.m.; preview opens at 10:30 a.m.

Friday, May 5

Gaspee Nights at the Museum – Kick-off the 2023 Gaspee Days season with “Night at the Museum” from 6 to 8 p.m. The Aspray Boathouse and the Pawtuxet Rangers Armory will both be open to view historic memorabilia. Each attendee will receive a commemorative glass and two drink tickets for beer or wine. We will have local breweries bringing this year’s “Gaspee Brews.” The donation to attend this event is $25; tickets are limited. Please purchase tickets through Eventbrite or our website here.

Saturday, May 6



‘Sip and Stroll’ on Main Street – In collaboration with the EG Chamber, a collection of gift stores on Main Street are holding a special afternoon where they will offer discounts, snacks and small sips of vino. Participating merchants include Gracious Soul, The Current, Bone Appetit Dog Store, The Green Door, Welcome to Shabalot, Third Rock Emporium, Plant Girl Shop, and Bags by Iris. From 3 to 6 p.m.

NK Community Chorus & Youth Chorus Spring Concert – Our spring concert theme is “All Things Bright and Beautiful.” The songs are chosen to celebrate joy, light, and beauty and will present a variety of musical moods and genres from energetic to reflective, including an extended medley from Into the Woods. At NKHS, 150 Fairway Dr., North Kingstown, at 7 p.m. Tickets: $15, $20 at the door; $5 for children 8 and under. Tickets are available for purchase through NKCC Members, at the following sales locations: Dave’s Market Quonset, Dave’s Market Wickford, North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce and Flowers by Bert and Peg, as well as online at: www.nkchorus.org, by calling 401-329-6990 or emailing [email protected]

Sunday, May 7

Plant Swap – EG Hill & Harbour Neighborhood Association is holding a plant swap at 11a.m. at the top of Academy Field on Rector Street. Bring anything you’d like to swap or come grab a plant! It would be very helpful if you could label your plants and specify if it’s sun or shade. This is a free event, open to anyone, even if you don’t have plants to swap!

NK Community Chorus & Youth Chorus Spring Concert – At 3 p.m. (for more information, see listing above).

Crafting for Critters Craft Fair – The 9th Annual Crafting for Critters Spring Craft Fair will be held outdoors at the Airport Professional Park, 2348 Post Rd., Warwick, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hosted by Friends of the Warwick Animal Shelter, over 70 artisans will be selling their locally handcrafted items just in time for Mother’s Day! Items for sale include fine art, jewelry, crafts, handcrafted accessories, garden items, apparel, home decor, baked goods, candies, jams & jellies, dog treats, pet accessories, books and more. Admission and parking are free. Food trucks will be on the premises. For more information or vendor application, contact Audrey Snow at 401-737-8752 or by email [email protected]. Donations of wet cat food and wet dog food for the animals at Warwick Animal Shelter are welcome. For updates, check their Facebook page HERE, or their website HERE.

Painting in Layers: the Grisaille Technique – The East Greenwich Art Club will present a workshop May 13 and 20 for students with some experience using oil paints, with instructor Dan Lake. Participants will learn how the masters of oil painting used a method that involved multiple layers of paint done over time. The first session will be composing and underpainting on a gessoed panel with acrylic paint. During the second session, you will overpaint the first work with oil paint. Use your own photos as inspiration. Panel and acrylic paint to be provided for session 1. Bring your own oils for session 2. Open to the public; $90 for members, $100 for nonmembers. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Greenwich Recreation Building, 1127 Frenchtown Road. For more information, or register, contact the East Greenwich Art Club: [email protected] or visit the website at www.eastgreenwichartclub.org.

Tuesday, May 16

Party with a Purpose – A fundraiser for Impact Melanoma, this year’s event takes place at Circe Restaurant & Bar on Division Road. It will be an evening of socializing, snacking and sipping, to raise money for Impact’s life-saving education and prevention programs. Buy tickets and learn more at impactpurpose.givesmart.com.