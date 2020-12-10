Zoo Holiday Light Show Is Spectacular

If you’re looking for something fun and virus-safe to do this holiday season, be sure to check out the first-ever drive-through Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence. The drive-through experience allows you to stay in your car and view displays illuminated by more than 1.5 million lights. 

The event will run through January 10. Tickets cost $25 per vehicle, and you can make a reservation for any day aside from Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The drive-through lasts 30 minutes and can be done at any available time between 5 and 9:30 p.m. 

If you happened to attend this year’s Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular event in October, you can expect the drive-through to be set up in a similar way, with light displays and Roger Williams staff members located on the sides of the path. 

Fortunately, the tickets are rain-or-shine, so you can expect the drive-through to go on in the event of rain or snow. If severe weather conditions occur and your reservation is cancelled, you’ll be able to reschedule for another date. 

Hot chocolate and apple cider donut holes will also be available for purchase. You can buy food and drinks from the park’s food vendors while staying inside your vehicle. 

Tickets can be bought online HERE. For more information and updates, you can visit the website or Facebook page. Photos by Aiza Shaikh.

