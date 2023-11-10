Youth Soccer: EGSA U8 Boys Sweep Tournament

Above: EGSA U8 Boys, winners of the 2023 Barrington Tournament. Standing from left: Hugo Gorski, Brendan Ingham, Blake Dougan, Eli Bialek, William Stone, Hudson Teeter, Casper Moulis, Coach Brian Dougan; kneeling from left: Ben Hamlin, Finn Bartkowski, Colby Ford, Anthony Lombardi. Photo by Mike Teeter

Our EGSA U8 boys travel team represented East Greenwich well as they swept their division at the 42nd Annual Barrington Invitational Soccer Tournament Nov. 4-5. The team, coached by Brian Dougan, won all their games over the weekend going 4-0 as they played up against four U9 boys’ travel teams. In case you are not familiar with the divisions, this season’s U8 division is for boys born in 2016 and U9 is for boys born in 2015.

EGSA has not had a U8 travel team in several years but formed one this season because of the number of talented younger boys playing house league. The eight boys on this team were joined by three from EGSA’s U9 travel team so they’d have enough players to go 7 on 7 as they competed in the Barrington tournament this weekend, their first-ever tournament. Since there was no U8 bracket in the tournament, our EGSA team went up against U9 travel teams from around the state. They played hard and showed great teamwork during this tournament.

They did not have an undefeated season leading up to the tournament, but their passing, tackling, and other ball handling skills have been improving rapidly throughout the fall. For the winter, the team will be practicing indoors in North Kingstown, and before you know it, they will be back outside for spring soccer.

If you’d like more information about house and travel soccer in East Greenwich, including indoor practice over the winter, check out the East Greenwich Soccer Association website.

Congratulations to our U8 travel team on their wins this last weekend! Great job, guys!