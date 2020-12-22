Your Hopes for 2021 … In 6 Words

by | Dec 22, 2020

To help us usher in the new year, we are borrowing from the New York Times, no less, which issued a challenge last month asking readers submit a six-word phrase about what they are thankful for in 2020. Instead of gratitude, however, we are looking for six words to express your hopes for 2021.

They could be global or pandemic-related or personal. They could be funny, serious, dramatic, mysterious. We are not looking for resolutions. Rather, we just want to hear what people hope to experience, see, do, have, eat, feel, dream … you get the idea.

Submit your six words to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com or text (401) 749-3115 – please include your name if you text! – by Thursday, Dec. 31. It’s not a lot of time, but we have faith in you!

Top photo: Sunrise, Dec. 22, 2020.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support!

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

