Your Hopes for 2021 … In 6 Words

To help us usher in the new year, we are borrowing from the New York Times, no less, which issued a challenge last month asking readers submit a six-word phrase about what they are thankful for in 2020. Instead of gratitude, however, we are looking for six words to express your hopes for 2021.

They could be global or pandemic-related or personal. They could be funny, serious, dramatic, mysterious. We are not looking for resolutions. Rather, we just want to hear what people hope to experience, see, do, have, eat, feel, dream … you get the idea.

Submit your six words to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com or text (401) 749-3115 – please include your name if you text! – by Thursday, Dec. 31. It’s not a lot of time, but we have faith in you!

Top photo: Sunrise, Dec. 22, 2020.