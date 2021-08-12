Young Workers Make Lunches for Homeless

by | Aug 12, 2021

The Patio invites young people with special needs to make the lunches

Angel Winpenny can be seen around town with her two young children or helping to manage The Patio with her husband Jason. But her background is as a special needs teacher in Providence so, when she was thinking of an activity to engage the community, she decided to reach out to the East Greenwich Best Buddies program.

Last Friday, some volunteers and children gathered under the restaurant’s tent to make lunches for the organization Help for the Homeless RI. Children made peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and put them in lunch bags (two sandwiches per bag) along with a bag of chips and a piece of fruit. As Winpenny noted, the activity (first this, then that … ) was also an opportunity to reinforce sequencing for the children with special needs.

Bri Knight and Allison Kazmier were there to help out. The two 16-year-olds attend East Greenwich High School. They liked the idea of giving back and involving people of all abilities.

It was a teaching moment for EG parent Rebecca Danehy, who learned of the event on social media.

“I like to teach my children about giving back to the community and whenever I see an opportunity I like to get them involved,” she said.  She was there Friday with her son, Brendan, 10, and friends Jack and Ashley Sullivan, 10 and 8 respectively.

By the end of the activity the group had packed up 40 lunches. Winpenny said she hoped to do more such events in coming months.

Brendan Danehy and Jack and Ashley Sullivan at The Patio’s lunch making event Aug. 6.

Elise Evans, right, helps Sam Mossey with her gloves.

EGHS students Bri Knight and Allison Kazmier were on hand to help out.

