Yesterday’s Names

The Hilltop is filled with seniors

And the theater’s long since gone

While walking past the creamery site

One early summer’s morn

Almacs had a parking lot

Where kids all gathered round

Long ago and yesterday

There was a distant sound

The Post Office soon offered dinners

To Alias, Smith and Jones

Local kids hung out at a jail

And never felt alone

Today a brand-new building

Blesses Archie Cole

Telling tales of Lou Lepry

God rest his very soul

Time has been ever gentle

On this our little town

Many wonderful adornments

Have replaced those gone down

They rest upon old shoulders

Of those not so long ago

Whose names adorn parks and streets

That many today now know

Mastracchio still writes stories

About Ducky and Wilma Briggs

And if you are out at night

Go to one of Hubby Brennan’s gigs

Alexis still cares for our children

Along with the Barbara Tufts School

All of these plus many more

Have sparkled like a jewel

A gentle little breeze

Which only faithful heard

Whispers names from yesteryear

Through soft unspoken words

“Solomon, Silverman, Halsband,

Erinakes, Spencer and Fry”

Souls awaiting recognition

By those of whom might try

Time has been ever gentle

On this our little town

Many wonderful adornments

Have replaced those gone down

They rest upon old shoulders

Of those not so long ago

Whose names adorn parks and streets

That many today now know

An Armory guards the corner

Of a long busy main street

Where the hotel’s playing music

And people come to meet

It seems like merely yesterday

But only time has changed

For it’s all still East Greenwich

Just slightly rearranged

Change is forever constant

But much remains the same

New schools and remodeled buildings

Are all another name

Today soon becomes tomorrow

The world will forever turn

Still there’s much beauty at the core

A lesson all will learn

Time has been ever gentle

On this our little town

Many wonderful adornments

Have replaced those gone down

They rest upon old shoulders

Of those not so long ago

Whose names adorn parks and streets

That many today now know

Bob Houghtaling is the director of the East Greenwich Drug Program, a mental health counselor, and a poetry lover.

Photo from East Greenwich Then & Now Facebook page.