Yesterday’s Names

The Hilltop is filled with seniors
And the theater’s long since gone
While walking past the creamery site
One early summer’s morn
Almacs had a parking lot
Where kids all gathered round
Long ago and yesterday
There was a distant sound
The Post Office soon offered dinners
To Alias, Smith and Jones
Local kids hung out at a jail
And never felt alone
Today a brand-new building
Blesses Archie Cole
Telling tales of Lou Lepry
God rest his very soul
Time has been ever gentle
On this our little town
Many wonderful adornments
Have replaced those gone down
They rest upon old shoulders
Of those not so long ago
Whose names adorn parks and streets
That many today now know
Mastracchio still writes stories
About Ducky and Wilma Briggs
And if you are out at night
Go to one of Hubby Brennan’s gigs
Alexis still cares for our children
Along with the Barbara Tufts School
All of these plus many more
Have sparkled like a jewel
A gentle little breeze
Which only faithful heard
Whispers names from yesteryear
Through soft unspoken words
“Solomon, Silverman, Halsband,
Erinakes, Spencer and Fry”
Souls awaiting recognition
By those of whom might try
Time has been ever gentle
On this our little town
Many wonderful adornments
Have replaced those gone down
They rest upon old shoulders
Of those not so long ago
Whose names adorn parks and streets
That many today now know
An Armory guards the corner
Of a long busy main street
Where the hotel’s playing music
And people come to meet
It seems like merely yesterday
But only time has changed
For it’s all still East Greenwich
Just slightly rearranged
Change is forever constant
But much remains the same
New schools and remodeled buildings
Are all another name
Today soon becomes tomorrow
The world will forever turn
Still there’s much beauty at the core
A lesson all will learn
Time has been ever gentle
On this our little town
Many wonderful adornments
Have replaced those gone down
They rest upon old shoulders
Of those not so long ago
Whose names adorn parks and streets
That many today now know
Bob Houghtaling is the director of the East Greenwich Drug Program, a mental health counselor, and a poetry lover.
Photo from East Greenwich Then & Now Facebook page.
