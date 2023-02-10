Wrestling: Wins Against Classical, Juanita Sanchez

by | Feb 10, 2023

Above: Cole O’Brien, the only senior on the team, won his matches Wednesday. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (find more photos by Chuck at chuckn.com).

East Greenwich won both duel meets Wednesday, going 33-30 over Classical and 40-36 over Juanita Sanchez. It’s a big improvement over last year and a huge improvement when looking back five years ago, when the EG program had only two wrestlers. 

Today, they have 14 wrestlers who are able to cover all but two weight classes (113 lb. and 195 lb.). 

Coach John Altieri joined the program four years ago (there were four wrestlers that year) and it has grown steadily. 

There are six freshmen in the lineup, including standouts Jordan Lally and Liam Levy. Cole O’Brien is the only senior and this is his first year wrestling. While he hasn’t competed in all the matches, he’s won two of the three in which he’s participated. 

Junior Darius Anvar is the team captain. Altieri said Anvar’s been key in keeping team members focused and being a line of communication between coaches and wrestlers. 

The Avengers have their Senior Night matches Wednesday at home, Senior Night at Wednesday at home, Freshman and JV states this weekend and Sectionals Feb. 18-19. 

Good luck, Avengers!

Freshman Jordan Lally has been a standout this season. Photo: CN

Junior Ryan McCarthy. Photo by CN

Cole O’Brien. Photo by CN

The ref talks to the EG team before the meet. Photo by CN

Coach Mike Nappa, working with Head Coach John Altieri this year, was head coach at Warwick Vets for many years, including when Altieri (and his father!) wrestled there. Photo by CN

