Works Resumes on Temporary Division St. Bridge

Expect evening detours for traffic heading for Route 4 South

They are working again on the Division Street temporary bridge, prompting detours in the evenings from Route 95 to Route 4 south – diverted to Route 95 exit 8. Could be third time’s a charm. They had a dent problem on the southbound temporary bridge arch the first two times they went to fill and compact over the arch.

According to R.I. Department of Transportation spokesman Charles St. Martin III, the work is being monitored closely by RIDOT and an independent consultant. Cardi Corporation is the contractor for the work and will bear any additional costs associated with the temporary bridge delays.

Re RIDOT:

During the closure, motorists on I-95 South wishing to take Route 4 South should follow a detour using Exit 8 to Route 2/South County Trail and Division Street to access the Route 4 South on-ramp just after the East Greenwich Square shopping center. Police details will be present to keep traffic moving through the traffic signals along the detour route. RIDOT expects travel delays and recommends motorists seek alternate routes.

This closure does not affect Route 4 North or any other portion of Route 4 South. All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

Find previous stories here:

