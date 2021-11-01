Above: Marie Hennedy and EG News Editor Elizabeth McNamara at Finn’s Harborside for a EG News bar fundraiser in September.

Last Friday afternoon, I stopped by 5 Kenson Drive to see if the Halloween decorations I’d remembered from a couple years ago were back. They were. Not only that, but the creator of said Halloween display happened to be out front, tinkering. He told me about how the massive scene came about – 20 years worth of collecting and hours upon hours each year creating). It was great fun getting the story behind this crazy, fantastic effort.

As I drove home I thought, this is why I love my job.

It is an honor to talk to people in East Greenwich about their passions, their achievements, their joys and (sometimes) their sorrows – and then to be able to share those stories with all of you. That’s what EG News is about and today marks the first day of our annual end-of-year fund drive. As a 501c3 not-for-profit newsroom, we are lucky enough to be among 300+ newsrooms around the country that are part of the Institute for Nonprofit News’s Newsmatch program. So far, we have a total of $12,500 we are looking to match and we really hope you can help us meet our goal. Heck, let’s exceed it! (P.S. If any of you are looking to donate $250 or more, we would love to have you join our own Community Matching Fund – let me know, [email protected].)

Our hope for this year’s Newsmatch is to raise enough money to hire an education reporter. We know we can do a better job reporting on education issues. With a dedicated reporter, we can make that happen. But we need your help.

Please consider making a donation – every dollar will be matched. Thanks for reading and for being a part of the EG News community! Click here to donate.

Best,

Elizabeth McNamara

Editor