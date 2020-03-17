Who’s Open for Takeout? An 02818 Guide

EG News has tried to put together a comprehensive list of dining outlets in the 02818 area, noting how each is handling the state ban on dining in and whether or not they are offering take out and/or delivery as of March 17. If you want a take-out meal, consider a local outlet. And, if you notice an omission or mistake, we apologize and hope you will let us know.
Besos
378 Main Street
Closed for now.
Cathay Garden
363 Main Street
(401) 884-7776
https://www.cathaygardenri.com/
Take-out available.
Clementine’s Ice Cream
250 Main Street
Closed for now.
Circe Restaurant & Bar
1646 Division Road
(401) 398-0432
http://circerestaurantbar.com/menus/
Unsure.
Dante’s Kitchen
315 Main Street
(401) 398-7798
Closed through at least March 31.
Dunkin Donuts
720 Main Street
(401) 884-9677
Drive-thru service only.
Dunkin Donuts
2611 South County Trail
(401) 884-7065
In-store take-out and drive-thru service.
Dunkin Donuts
1239 Division Road
(401) 885-3462
Drive-thru service only.
Ed’s Roost
357 Main Street
(401) 885-3358
https://www.facebook.com/edsroostrestaurant/
Open for take-out from 8 a.m. to noon.
Eleven 49 Restaurant
1149 Division Street
Closed through March 30.
End Zone Pub & Grille
5835 Post Road
(401) 885-8226
Closed until the ban is lifted.
Felicia’s Coffee
5757 Post Road
(401) 886-4141
http://www.feliciascoffee.com/
Open for take-out and drive-thru, with earlier 6 p.m. closing.
Finn’s Harborside
38 Water Street
https://finnsharborside.com/
Closed until the ban is lifted.
Fresco Restaurant
301 Main Street
Planning to offer take-out from Fresco at 115 Cowesett Ave. in West Warwick (which has a full parking lot); (401) 381-0400.
Steve Filippou’s Twisted Pizza
450 Main Street
(401) 885-5652
https://gettwistedpizza.com/
Open for take-out and delivery, including pre-pay no-contact delivery.
Frank & John from Italy
186 Main Street
(401) 884-9751
https://www.frankandjohnpizza.com/
Takeout and delivery available.
Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar
240 Main Street
(401) 398-2462
https://www.greenwichbayoysterbar.com/
Unsure.
Jason’s Asian Grille
5647 Post Road
(401) 398-0388
https://www.menupix.com/rhodeisland/restaurants/380268418/Jasons-Restaurant-and-Sushi-East-Greenwich-RI
Takeout and delivery available.
La Masseria
223 Main Street
(401) 398-0693
Closed until the ban is lifted.
Mainstreet Coffee
137 Main Street
Closed until the ban is lifted.
Meritage
5454 Post Road
(401) 884-1255
https://www.meritageri.com/
???????
Natale’s Deli
2708 South County Trail
(401) 884-0558
https://www.facebook.com/NatalesDeliRI/
Open for take-out.
The Nook
307 Main Street
Closed until the ban is lifted.
Pal’s Restaurant
43 Division Street
(401) 884-9701 or (401) 261-8888
https://www.facebook.com/PALSRESTAURANT/
Open for take-out and delivery.
Panera
1000 Division Street
(401) 541-9088
https://locations.panerabread.com/ri/east-greenwich/1000-division-street.html
Open for take-out and delivery.
The Patio
431 Main Street
(401) 400-4644
http://thepatiori.com/
Open for take-out.
Pizza Heaven
2554 South County Trail
(401) 885-6800
https://www.pizzaheavenri.com/
Open for take-out and delivery.
Raku Sakura
148 Main Street
(401) 885-0777
https://www.rakusakuraeastgreenwich.com/
Take-out and delivery are available.
Rasa
149 Main Street
(401) 398-2822
https://conta.cc/2Qjiqgj
Open for take-out and delivery.
Raise the Bar
333 Main Street
(401) 884-5433
Open for take-out.
Raw Bob’s Organic Juicery
333 Main Street
(401) 884-3331
Open for take-out.
The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar
219 Main Street
401-336-3747
www.therevivalwarren.com
Open for take out and offering a special on gift cards.
Ritrovo Pub & Grille
1050 Main Street
401-398-7600
http://www.ritrovopub.com/
Offering curbside takeout; call in to order and pay over the phone.
Ronzio Pizza
5601 Post Road
(401) 541-7200
https://www.ronziopizzasubsmi.com/
Open for take-out and delivery.
Safehouse
195 Old Forge Road
(401) 885-4999
Closed for now.
Silver Spoon Bakery
58 Main Street
401-384-0078
http://silverspoonbakery.com/
Open for take-out and delivery.
Simon Says Cafe
96 Main Street
(401) 884-1965
Open for takeout.
Starbucks
555 Main Street
(401) 885-1291
Open for take-out and mobile app orders.
Subway
5687 Post Road
(401) 886-7621
Order.subway.com
Take-out available.
Supreme Pizza & Subs
2706 South County Trail
(401) 471-7330
https://egsupreme.com/
Open for take-out and delivery.
T’s Restaurant
5600 Post Road
(401) 884-3340
Closed through at least March 21.
Tavern on Main
50 Main Street
tavernrestaurantsri.com
(401) 398-0032
Open for takeout and they will be offering delivery soon.
Tio Mateo’s/Greenwich Bay Gourmet
70 Cliff Street
(401) 886-1973
https://www.facebook.com/TIOSandGBG/
Offering curbside pickup: Call in your order and pay over the phone with a card.
The Trap
195 Old Forge Road
(401) 885-4999
Closed for now.
Victor’s Kitchen & Pizzeria
5641 Post Road
(401) 884-9100
Open for take-out and delivery.
Waysider Grille
5702 Post Road
(401) 884-1009
https://thewaysider.com/
??????
Thank you for putting this list together Elizabeth. Pal’s Restaurant at the bottom of Division Street hill, an old East Greenwich tradition is also offering Take Out and they will deliver. We’ve order their New England Boiled Dinner for tomorrow night.
Thanks so much, Lynn. Can’t believe we forgot Pal’s!!!