Who’s Open for Takeout? An 02818 Guide

by | Mar 16, 2020 | Business, News, Restaurant News

Who’s Open for Takeout? An 02818 Guide

EG News has tried to put together a comprehensive list of dining outlets in the 02818 area, noting how each is handling the state ban on dining in and whether or not they are offering take out and/or delivery as of March 17. If you want a take-out meal, consider a local outlet. And, if you notice an omission or mistake, we apologize and hope you will let us know. 

Besos

378 Main Street
Closed for now.

Cathay Garden

363 Main Street
(401) 884-7776
https://www.cathaygardenri.com/
Take-out available.

Clementine’s Ice Cream

250 Main Street
Closed for now.

Circe Restaurant & Bar

1646 Division Road
(401) 398-0432
http://circerestaurantbar.com/menus/
Unsure.

Dante’s Kitchen

315 Main Street
(401) 398-7798
Closed through at least March 31.

Dunkin Donuts

720 Main Street
(401) 884-9677
Drive-thru service only.

Dunkin Donuts

2611 South County Trail
(401) 884-7065
In-store take-out and drive-thru service.

Dunkin Donuts

1239 Division Road
(401) 885-3462
Drive-thru service only.

Ed’s Roost

357 Main Street
(401) 885-3358
https://www.facebook.com/edsroostrestaurant/
Open for take-out from 8 a.m. to noon.

Eleven 49 Restaurant

1149 Division Street
Closed through March 30.

End Zone Pub & Grille

5835 Post Road
(401) 885-8226
Closed until the ban is lifted.

Felicia’s Coffee

5757 Post Road
(401) 886-4141
http://www.feliciascoffee.com/
Open for take-out and drive-thru, with earlier 6 p.m. closing.

Finn’s Harborside

38 Water Street
https://finnsharborside.com/
Closed until the ban is lifted.

Fresco Restaurant

301 Main Street

Homepage

Planning to offer take-out from Fresco at 115 Cowesett Ave. in West Warwick (which has a full parking lot); (401) 381-0400.

Steve Filippou’s Twisted Pizza

450 Main Street
(401) 885-5652
https://gettwistedpizza.com/
Open for take-out and delivery, including pre-pay no-contact delivery.

Frank & John from Italy

186 Main Street
(401) 884-9751
https://www.frankandjohnpizza.com/
Takeout and delivery available.

Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar

240 Main Street
(401) 398-2462
https://www.greenwichbayoysterbar.com/
Unsure.

Jason’s Asian Grille

5647 Post Road
(401) 398-0388
https://www.menupix.com/rhodeisland/restaurants/380268418/Jasons-Restaurant-and-Sushi-East-Greenwich-RI
Takeout and delivery available.

La Masseria

223 Main Street
(401) 398-0693

Welcome to La Masseria Ristorante in Rhode Island

Closed until the ban is lifted.

Mainstreet Coffee

137 Main Street
Closed until the ban is lifted.

Meritage

5454 Post Road
(401) 884-1255
https://www.meritageri.com/
???????

Natale’s Deli

2708 South County Trail
(401) 884-0558
https://www.facebook.com/NatalesDeliRI/
Open for take-out.

The Nook

307 Main Street
Closed until the ban is lifted.

Pal’s Restaurant

43 Division Street
(401) 884-9701 or (401) 261-8888
https://www.facebook.com/PALSRESTAURANT/
Open for take-out and delivery.

Panera

1000 Division Street
(401) 541-9088
https://locations.panerabread.com/ri/east-greenwich/1000-division-street.html
Open for take-out and delivery.

The Patio

431 Main Street
(401) 400-4644
http://thepatiori.com/
Open for take-out.

Pizza Heaven

2554 South County Trail
(401) 885-6800
https://www.pizzaheavenri.com/
Open for take-out and delivery.

Raku Sakura

148 Main Street
(401) 885-0777
https://www.rakusakuraeastgreenwich.com/
Take-out and delivery are available.

Rasa

149 Main Street
(401) 398-2822
https://conta.cc/2Qjiqgj
Open for take-out and delivery.

Raise the Bar

333 Main Street
(401) 884-5433
Open for take-out.

Raw Bob’s Organic Juicery

333 Main Street
(401) 884-3331
Open for take-out.

The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar

219 Main Street
401-336-3747
www.therevivalwarren.com
Open for take out and offering a special on gift cards.

Ritrovo Pub & Grille

1050 Main Street
401-398-7600
http://www.ritrovopub.com/
Offering curbside takeout; call in to order and pay over the phone.

Ronzio Pizza

5601 Post Road
(401) 541-7200
https://www.ronziopizzasubsmi.com/
Open for take-out and delivery.

Safehouse

195 Old Forge Road
(401) 885-4999

Safehouse Homepage v1

Closed for now.

Silver Spoon Bakery

58 Main Street
401-384-0078
http://silverspoonbakery.com/
Open for take-out and delivery.

Simon Says Cafe

96 Main Street
(401) 884-1965
Open for takeout.

Starbucks

555 Main Street
(401) 885-1291
Open for take-out and mobile app orders.

Subway

5687 Post Road
(401) 886-7621
Order.subway.com
Take-out available.

Supreme Pizza & Subs

2706 South County Trail
(401) 471-7330
https://egsupreme.com/
Open for take-out and delivery.

T’s Restaurant

5600 Post Road
(401) 884-3340
Closed through at least March 21.

Tavern on Main

50 Main Street
tavernrestaurantsri.com
(401) 398-0032
Open for takeout and they will be offering delivery soon.

Tio Mateo’s/Greenwich Bay Gourmet

70 Cliff Street
(401) 886-1973
https://www.facebook.com/TIOSandGBG/
Offering curbside pickup: Call in your order and pay over the phone with a card.

The Trap

195 Old Forge Road
(401) 885-4999

Home

Closed for now.

Victor’s Kitchen & Pizzeria

5641 Post Road
(401) 884-9100

Front Page

Open for take-out and delivery.

Waysider Grille

5702 Post Road
(401) 884-1009
https://thewaysider.com/
??????

East Greenwich News is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization and we rely on reader support. Help us keep reporting on local issues by clicking on the Donate button below or sending a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., E.G., RI 02818. Thanks!

468

2 Comments

  1. Lynn Krim
    Lynn Krim on March 16, 2020 at 10:25 pm

    Thank you for putting this list together Elizabeth. Pal’s Restaurant at the bottom of Division Street hill, an old East Greenwich tradition is also offering Take Out and they will deliver. We’ve order their New England Boiled Dinner for tomorrow night.

    Reply
    • Elizabeth McNamara
      Elizabeth McNamara on March 16, 2020 at 10:43 pm

      Thanks so much, Lynn. Can’t believe we forgot Pal’s!!!

      Reply

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.