Where to Find Face Covers in EG

Now that retail-facing employees are required to wear face covers and people in general are being encouraged to do the same when out of the house, the search is on. Not surprisingly, a cottage industry has sprung up, with individuals and shops making masks for sale or donate. (EG Girl Scout Troop 497 was early into mask making – read HERE – and as of last week, they had donated more than 400 of them. Excellent work, Girl Scouts!)

The state has also gotten into the act, with MasksRI.com, a clearinghouse for mask/face cover sellers and buyers. That’s a terrific resource for people looking to buy dozens of covers, but if you are looking for covers for just you and perhaps other members of your household, there are local options.

We list two here, though we suspect there are more. If you are making and selling masks, let us know so we can include you on this list.