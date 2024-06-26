Where to Catch This Year’s Firework Displays

East Greenwich may not have a 4th of July firework display of its own, but there are a number of nearby towns where viewers can find a show, including these:

Coventry

When: Thursday, June 27, 9 p.m.

Where: Coventry High School, 40 Reservoir Road, Coventry

Coventry’s “Summer Festival” begins at 4:30 p.m. The event features food trucks, kids activities, a raffle, and music by Those Guys. The festival was rescheduled from June 22 due to weather. 

Narragansett

When: Wednesday, July 3, dusk

Where: Narragansett Town Beach 

The celebration will include a concert from Roomful of Blues. 

North Kingstown 

When: Wednesday, July 3, 9 p.m.

Where: North Kingstown Town Beach

The celebration will begin at 4:30 p.m. with music from Purple Honey. There will be food trucks. A shuttle runs from 4:30 throughout the show from 100 Fairway Drive to the beach. Cars arriving at the beach before 5:00 must have a parking pass. Fireworks begin at dark.

South Kingstown

When: Thursday, July 4, 9 p.m.

Where: Old Mountain Field, 831 Kingstown Road, Wakefield

The celebration will begin at 5:00 p.m. with a concert by Take it to the Bridge. There will be concessions, a raffle, and children’s activities. Fireworks start directly after the concert. 

Warwick

When: Wednesday, July 3, 9 p.m.

Where: End of Oakland Beach Avenue

The firework show will run from 9:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The display can also be viewed from Warwick City Park, Sandy Point in Potowomut and other spots along Narragansett Bay.

