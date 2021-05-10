What’s Up & Coming @ the Library 

By your East Greenwich Free Librarians

Library Hours: Mon. 9-5 ; Tues., Wed., Thurs. 9-8 ; Fri. 7-2 ; Sat. 9-3. Call 401-884-9510 x.3

It’s all good!

We have been fortunate to have earned several grants lately, and we’d like to share our good news with you! The library has been awarded a Rhode Island Legislative Grant to help subsidize the library programming expenses as we continue to create and schedule events designed to serve both adults and children. We’d like to extend our appreciation to Senator Bridget Valverde of East Greenwich for aiding us in procuring this funding.

In addition to this legislative grant, the library has been awarded a Summer Reading Mini-Grant through the Office of Library and Information Services to be used towards expanding our programming for all ages over the summer.

MAY HAPPENINGS

Mindfulness Meditation

All are invited to participate in this virtual meditation program, sponsored and hosted by the Friends of East Greenwich Free Library. This event takes place every Monday between 6 and 7:30 pm. Beginners and those more experienced with meditation are welcome. This program is free and open to the public. Please contact [email protected] for a link to the meeting invitation.

Dates: Mondays May 10, 17, 24, 31, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

MAY 13

Building and Understanding Family Trees

Join us on Zoom for another great program! Learn more about genealogy with expert Eric Migdal from It’s All Relative Genealogy LLC. In this virtual presentation, Eric will explain all about how to create and understand your family tree. We hope to see you there!

Please register with Ellen at her email, [email protected] , so that we can send you the link in time for the program, which begins at 6:30p.m.

MAY 26

Kids Reading Across RI book Becoming Muhammad Ali

The Children’s Librarians will be hosting a Virtual Children’s Book Club to discuss the Kids Reading Across RI book Becoming Muhammad Ali by James Patterson and Kwame Alexander. Participants will receive a free copy of the book and can find more information on our website on the kids’ calendar HERE.

Marie Curie’s Life And Work

Join us once again on Zoom for another great program, this one about famed scientist, Marie Curie. Please send Ellen an email at her library address for programming: [email protected] to register (She will send a Zoom link to your email before the program begins at 6:30 p.m.)

AND WHAT’S COMING UP

Here at the library, we are looking ahead to the end of the school year and a summer full of fun! Besides our usual full complement of books, videos, computer access and research assistance, we are joining forces with the East Greenwich’s Community Services Department to create some safe outdoor fun for this summer. More details will be available soon. Also, the Children’s Department is hard at work redesigning the Children’s Room. While we have certainly missed having the space open to the public, we look forward to welcoming children back in the near future better than before.

So, call us, come in, send an email – we really want to hear from you!

https://eastgreenwichlibrary.org; 401-884-9510 x. 3; [email protected].