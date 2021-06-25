What’s Up & Coming @ the Library 

By Your East Greenwich Free Librarians

It’s all good!

The library’s lower level is now OPEN! Beginning June 1, we reopened the Children’s Room and the adult nonfiction stacks. The Children’s librarians have performed a total makeover of the collections, and the kids will be so excited to see how many areas of the room have been reorganized to make their browsing experiences much more enjoyable. The adult nonfiction collection has been tidied, and the biographies, which had been squashed upstairs between two portions of our fiction stacks, are in the process of being moved downstairs with the rest of the nonfiction books.

We have been fortunate to have received some very timely generous donations from our wonderful patron community which in turn has provided funding for some much-needed shelving units. The Children’s Room has benefited from donations made in memory of Bruce Fogel, and the Rhode Island Room now houses a free-standing bookcase, purchased with money given to honor the memory of Joyce Phipps by the members of the Quidnessett Condo Book Club. (These bequeathments are identified with commemorative plaques, if you’re looking for them.)

Also, we are so fortunate to benefit from several volunteers who regularly assist the adult nonfiction librarians – Bobby, Oce, Georgia and Ella deserve praise for their dedication to improving the library’s physical appearance. We’d like to extend our appreciation to all of these kind folk who help make this library an organized and user-friendly place!

June Happenings

Mindfulness Meditation

All are invited to participate in this virtual meditation program, sponsored and hosted by the Friends of East Greenwich Free Library. This event takes place every Monday between 6 and 7:30 pm. Beginners and those more experienced with meditation are welcome. This program is free and open to the public. Please contact [email protected] for a link to the meeting invitation. Every Monday, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Summer Reading Challenge Launches June 28

Our library will be hosting a Summer Reading Challenge from June 28 through Aug. 14. Stay tuned for more information! So, call us, come in, send an email – we really want to hear from you! Find out more at our website HERE; 401-884-9510, ext. 3, [email protected].

Library Hours: Mon. 9-5 ; Tues., Wed., Thurs. 9-8 ; Fri. 9-3 ; Sat. 9-3. Call 401-884-9510, ext.3, for information.