Weigh In: Parks & Rec Master Plan Workshop

Above: Members of the Town of East Greenwich Community Services & Parks Department.

Town is seeking input at public session Thursday, May 12

East Greenwich is holding a public workshop on its Community Services & Parks Master Plan on Thursday, May 12, at Swift Community Center and residents are encouraged to attend.

Here’s more from the town about the master planning process:

Why is a Community Services and Parks Master Plan important?

A great community services and parks/recreation system is a key component of any healthy community. Community Services and Parks/Recreation facilities and programs contribute to the social, cultural, environmental and economic balance of a community. They provide opportunities for people of all ages to engage, grow and explore. They can improve the public’s health while also nurturing a sense of place and community.

What will a Community Services and Parks Master Plan mean for the community?

It will provide strategic direction and actions to help realize goals, while anticipating future challenges and changing community needs and trends.

How Can Community Members Get Involved?

There are a number of ways the community can get involved, including:

Online community surveys

Targeted interviews

Focus Groups

Public Workshops

Contact a member of the Project Team (below)

For more information, contact Andrew Wade, the town’s community services director at [email protected]