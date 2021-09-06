Waterfire Celebrates Local COVID Heroes

EG Deputy EMA Director Fred Gomes was among those honored

The first WaterFire in two years took place Saturday evening at sunset in downtown Providence and honored representatives from each city and town who contributed to the vaccination efforts and reopening of the economy following the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Town Manager Andy Nota chose Fred Gomes, the town’s deputy EMA director, to represent EG. ”His work in coordination of our local vaccination response and in communication with the various state agencies involved played a major role in our success locally and with our continued response today,” Nota said.

Gomes took the lead in organizing the numerous COVID-19 vaccination clinics held last winter and spring at Swift Community Center, East Greenwich High School and Cole Middle School. You can read more about the town’s vaccination clinics HERE.

Congratulations, Fred. And, thanks.