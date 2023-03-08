Water Damage at Swift Prompts Floor Replacement

From the Community Services Department:

In the early hours of the morning on Feb. 4, the Swift Gymnasium suffered a burst pipe related to the air handling system that controls the heat inside the space. The leak occurred in the storage closet that contains equipment utilized by recreation and senior fitness programs. The leak triggered a short in the fire alarm system which alerted the EGFD who promptly responded to the call around 9 a.m. Town staff immediately responded to the scene to begin cleanup of the standing water on the gymnasium and closet floor. At the time the damage appeared to be localized to the northwest corner of the gymnasium, resulting in a damaged heating coil, damaged ceiling tiles, and some minor damage to the drywall in the closet.

On Feb. 15, it became apparent that there was moisture that had found its way under the gymnasium floor, resulting in some minor buckling of the hardwood along the northern wall of the gymnasium. Working with the town’s insurer, the R.I. Interlocal Trust, remediation experts were called in to evaluate the space and make a plan of action to remedy the infiltration with the goal of limiting further damage, and minimize disruption of service. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the water had infiltrated the majority of the subfloor of the gymnasium. Due to the extent of the water damage, it was deemed necessary to remove the entire gym floor to properly dry out the space, ensuring that the room will not be compromised in the future by the growth of mold and potential future warping of the floor boards.

The town is diligently working with our insurers to complete the remediation of the moisture in the space, and expedite the replacement of the hardwood floor with the hopes of returning to our regularly scheduled programs and services with as little of a delay as feasibly possible. Currently, all programs scheduled in the gym have been canceled until further notice. Our staff is currently evaluating which programs can be relocated to other usable spaces in town. Those that have registered for classes that have been affected by this incident will be notified directly by our program staff responsible for their facilitation. Please call Recreation Manager Rachel Arbige for more information on Recreation programs that have been impacted at 886-8626, ext. 2. Individuals involved in senior center programs impacted by the damage may contact Senior Services Manager Erin McAndrew at 886-8669, ext. 3.