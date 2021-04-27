Warehouse Demolition Makes Way for Townhouses

by | Apr 27, 2021

Work paused Monday after workers discovered an active gas line

The giant claw tore sheets of metal off the old green monster warehouse on Liberty and Union streets Monday and Tuesday, in preparation for construction of 6 single-family townhouses that is part of a larger mixed use development at 461 Main St. The building was originally part of the old Ross Aker Furniture Store, which fronted on 461 Main. In more recent years, the warehouse with its entrance on Liberty Street was used as a boxing gym, an Alex & Ani sorting center and, more recently, just a large vacant space.

Only the metal warehouse portion of the complex is being taken down. The older building to the south will be rehabbed, keeping the commercial units on the first floor and adding resident units above. 

There was a bit of excitement at the site midday Monday when demolition workers heard the sound of gas leaking. A line that was thought to have been dead still had gas flowing through it. Police and fire officials arrived, followed by National Grid. According to Fire Chief Bernie Patenaude, there wasn’t supposed to be any gas in there. EGFD plugged the pipe and later Monday National Grid dug up the line and shut off the service and work resumed.

The town houses planned for Union Street.

The view of the renovated 461 building from the rear; Centreville Bank is to the right.

An aerial view of the 461 project, with the Main Street side in the foreground and the new townhouses at the top center of the photo.

From Alan Clarke: This set of buildings were between Greene and Union Streets. It was also known as The Dry Salters Mill and Hercules Powder Co. through the years. On the extreme left is the former Ross Akers and Gammons real estate offices. Obviously the other buildings and water tower are long gone. This photo by Stanley P. Mixon from the Library of Congress, American Memory Collection.

The scene by the end of the second day of demolition.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Latest Streaming

 

Archives

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

[email protected]

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Special thanks to these sponsors!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS