Warehouse Demolition Makes Way for Townhouses

Work paused Monday after workers discovered an active gas line

The giant claw tore sheets of metal off the old green monster warehouse on Liberty and Union streets Monday and Tuesday, in preparation for construction of 6 single-family townhouses that is part of a larger mixed use development at 461 Main St. The building was originally part of the old Ross Aker Furniture Store, which fronted on 461 Main. In more recent years, the warehouse with its entrance on Liberty Street was used as a boxing gym, an Alex & Ani sorting center and, more recently, just a large vacant space.

Only the metal warehouse portion of the complex is being taken down. The older building to the south will be rehabbed, keeping the commercial units on the first floor and adding resident units above.

There was a bit of excitement at the site midday Monday when demolition workers heard the sound of gas leaking. A line that was thought to have been dead still had gas flowing through it. Police and fire officials arrived, followed by National Grid. According to Fire Chief Bernie Patenaude, there wasn’t supposed to be any gas in there. EGFD plugged the pipe and later Monday National Grid dug up the line and shut off the service and work resumed.