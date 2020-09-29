Want to Vote Nov. 3? Register by Sunday

Sep 29, 2020

What EG voters need to know about the November election

This official mail ballot dropbox will be set up either outside Town Hall or at the EGPD.

The Nov. 3 election is fast approaching and if you haven’t registered to vote yet, you have until Sunday, Oct. 4, to register. If you’re not sure if you are registered in East Greenwich, check this list (updated through Aug. 4). You can register at the Town Clerk’s office through Friday at 4:30 p.m. or you can register online HERE.

If you are registered, you should have received a mail ballot application (emphasis on “application”). If you would like to vote by mail, fill out the application and either mail it back to the state Board of Elections or drop it off at the Town Clerk’s office at Town Hall. The deadline to submit an application is Tuesday, Oct. 13. That means it must be received either by the state or at the Town Clerk’s office by that date. If you mail it on Oct. 13, that will be too late. 

State election officials are encouraging those who apply for mail ballots to fill out the mail ballot quickly after it arrives and, again, either mail it back in using the envelope provided or drop it off at the town’s official drop box (location tba soon: either at the EGPD or outside Town Hall). You could also drop off your mail ballot on Election Day at any of the town’s five polling locations (find a precinct map and polling locations HERE). 

Starting Wednesday, Oct. 14, through Election Day, Nov. 3, at 4 p.m., registered voters can cast an “emergency ballot” (i.e. vote early) in Council Chambers at Town Hall. Just like on Election Day, you will need to provide a valid identification and you will cast your ballot at a polling booth set up there for that purpose. The Town Hall polling station will be staffed by poll workers. FYI, Town Clerk Leigh Carney said they have enough poll workers for the election but they want to hear from you if you are interested: contact 401-886-8603 or email evespia@eastgreenwichri.com.

On Election Day, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you are unsure of your polling station or have other voting questions, call 401-886-8603. 

