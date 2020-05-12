Voting Just Got Safer and Easier: Take Advantage of Voting By Mail

Return Mail Ballot Applications by Tuesday, May 19

The ability to vote is central to our democracy. On June 2, East Greenwich voters will have their first opportunity to voice their preference for a 2020 Presidential candidate. If you are concerned about going to a polling place right now, you have a choice: vote by mail ballot.

Voting by mail is easy and allows voters to stay home and participate in this important primary election. By now, all registered voters should have received an application for a mail ballot. Residents simply need to complete the ballot application and mail it back using the postage-paid envelope by May 19th. Then, you will get your mail ballot which you simply complete and return. What’s more, you can track your ballot and check your voter status by going to RI’s Voter Information Center at https://vote.sos.ri.gov. There will be 1 polling place open in East Greenwich for in-person voting. But, you can minimize the crowds and keep yourself and our poll workers safe by voting by mail.

The current crisis has given us the opportunity to change how we do things. Many of us have never voted by mail before but we can do our part to keep everyone safe by reducing the number of voters that will head to the polls on June 2.

East Greenwich Town Democratic Committee members:



