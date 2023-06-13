Vishnu Gains Rank of Eagle Scout

Above: Eagle Scout Raj Vishnu with his family (father Deepak, brother Ravinandan, mother Madhu) and Town Councilor Mark Schwager. Submitted photo

Raj Vishnu graduated from East Greenwich High School on Sunday, June 4, then had his Eagle Court of Honor ceremony Wednesday, June 7.  It was a big few days! Raj, a member of Troop 1 East Greenwich, earned his Eagle Scout rank in 2022. His Eagle project was organizing a clean up at the EG Land Trust property at Bleachery Pond.

Raj will be attending RPI (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute) in New York this fall. He is pursuing a degree in Electrical Engineering.

Raj Vishnu speaks about his Eagle project, organizing a cleanup at the EG Land Trust property at Bleachery Pond last year. Submitted photo

Some of the trash and debris collected during Raj Vishnu’s cleanup of the Land Trust property. Submitted photo

Raj Vishnu with his Eagle Project crew. Submitted photo

