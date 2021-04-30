Vaccine Clinics Set for Students 16+ and Parents

The town Emergency Management Agency is rounding up the vaccine clinic team again for another round, this time at East Greenwich High School, for students age 16 and older and their parents.

“I am pleased to announce a two-part Pfizer vaccination clinic for EGHS students that is being coordinated between the Town of East Greenwich and the East Greenwich School Department,” said Supt. Alexis Meyer in an email to families Thursday.

The two clinics – three weeks apart – will give out doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the main (aka new) gym at the high school on May 12 and June 3. Those who have already received the first dose of Pfizer elsewhere can get their second dose at the clinic if three weeks have passed. Parents of eligible students are also able to receive the vaccine at the clinic.

To date, there are no vaccines that have been approved for people younger than 16. Vaccine trials for that group are taking place now.

The clinics will be run by the same town officials and medical volunteers who ran 26 clinics at Swift Community Center late December into April, vaccinating first those 75 and older from around the region, then EG residents 65 and older, as well as school personnel at special clinics in March. At the EGHS clinics, school nurses are expected to help as they did at the school staff clinics at Swift.

Registration information:

Parents are asked to provide approval via the registration form for student participation

Parents/students will need to sign up for both clinics at the time of registration (both registration links are included below)

Questions can be directed to EGHS school nurse Ms. Jarmie ( [email protected] ) and Mr. Hopkins ( [email protected]

May 12 link: https://www.vaccinateri.org//reg/1072952609

June 3 link: https://www.vaccinateri.org//reg/9258001679

People ages 16 and older who live, work, or go to school in Rhode Island are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. If you are eligible, you can schedule an appointment at a state-run vaccination site by visiting www.vaccinateRI.org. People ages 16 to 17 years old must sign up for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. For help, call 844-930-1779 or 211. Visit C19vaccineri.org for more information.