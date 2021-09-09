Vaccine Clinic at Swift Sept. 16

Anyone 12 and older is welcome

The Town of East Greenwich is offering a vaccine clinic at Swift Community Center Thursday, Sept. 16, from 3 to 5 p.m. The clinic was originally conceived to serve children 12 years and older but it is open to adults as well. This is not a third dose or booster shot clinic except for those immunocompromised.

EG’s vaccine clinic medical director, Herbert “Hub” Brennan, stressed the importance of vaccination.

“We are at a crisis point in the COVID pandemic and it is absolutely critical that people get vaccinated. We will not turn anyone away. I’m begging people to come get vaccinated. It is our only way out of this tragic situation,” he said. “Vaccine reluctance and vaccine refusal among too many people have kept us from achieving herd immunity. It is the main reason we are now facing another wave.”

Brennan noted Gov. Dan McKee is “prepared” to open a field hospital next week if necessary. “Currently there are 130 people hospitalized with COVID and all hospitals are operating at near 100% capacity,” he said. “This is very unlike the flu. This is a highly transmissible and lethal virus. We are imploring people to do their part and get the shot.”

More than 600,000 Americans have died from complications of COVID-19 since January 2020.

You can sign up for the vaccine clinic HERE.