Unified Volleyball: Senior Night Win Over S. Kingstown

The EG Unified Volleyball team spent the fall team building, after its season was cancelled. They regrouped and ended up creating a sensory path behind the main gym, making lemonade out of lemons. Low and behold, now there is Fall 2!

Their first official match, against South Kingstown, was also Senior Night, and EG dominated, beating SK 25-14, 25-9 and 25-21. But when it’s Unified competition, something shifts and it’s more about celebrating all success. So, when players from South Kingstown returned a serve, everyone applauded. When EG completed three hits, even if that final third hit didn’t make it over the net, there was also celebration.

It’s the effort that counts here.

The teams has another match Thursday and two more after that – no playoffs. A short season, but a season. Go Avengers!