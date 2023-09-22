Unified Volleyball: Season Starts w/Win Over Tollgate

Above: Phoebe Teddan bumps the ball and is elated, as was the crowd. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

The defending state champion EG Unified Volleyball team played their first game of the season Tuesday, earning a win in three sets against Tollgate. Coach Patty Carosotto credited the team’s seniors for making the difference.

“Our seniors maintained their composure throughout the entire match which helped the younger players feel comfortable in their abilities,” she said. The team’s unified attitude helped them overcome “some obstacles,” Carosotto said. She said the enthusiasm from freshman athletes every time they touched the ball was “priceless.”

“The entire team demonstrated the true spirit of unified sports,” Carosotto said. After the game, both teams celebrated with an EG-hosted pizza party.

“It was a great start to what I am sure will be a great season. I hope our community comes out to see us play,” she said. “You will not be disappointed and in fact will be inspired by the commitment and dedication of this team. The Avenger Inclusion Revolution continues to grow and impacts everyone.”