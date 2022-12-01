Unified Volleyball Alumni Game

by | Nov 30, 2022

Above: EGHS Unified Volleyball teams past and present.

Hot off its second straight state championship win, the EGHS Unified Volleyball team decided it was not done with the camaraderie and competition of Unified play. What to do? Hold a Unified Volleyball reunion game, with alumni players and partners versus the 2022-23 team the Friday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25. It turned out the alumni still have game, vanquishing the current team 2-1. The games were close, the mood joyous, with alumni members thrilled to be back on the court.

“It felt great to play again. I wish we could do it more often. It would be nice to do it every year,” said Chase Manning, who graduated in 2020.

I wish more of my team came but I just love being back in the environment,” said Katie Hayes, Class of 2021. “I hope it’s an every year kind of thing.”

“It was a lot of fun. I liked it. I had fun with my teammates playing and my brother, Colby,” said Mike Grant, who with his brother graduated in 2010.

2022 EGHS Unified Volleyball team readies to meet the alumni team.

The EGHS Unified Volleyball Alumni team prepares for the game.

Chase Manning (EGHS ’20) serves.

The alumni bench.

Alumna Tessa Egan, a member of the EGHS Class of 2014.

Handshakes at the end of the match.

