Unified Basketball: Senior Night Win Over NK, 37-35

Above: Seniors Eric Obermaier, Kyle Cusick, Billy Nerney, and Emma Giannelli after the game Tuesday. Photos courtesy of Dana Gee.

To hear Unified Basketball Coach Adam Scott tell it, it was a classic battle between the Avengers and the North Kingstown Skippers Tuesday night. He recounts the action here:

The Avengers welcomed the Skippers to the Avenger Court for what turned out to be an incredible Unified Basketball game in front of a gymnasium packed with fans from both EG and NK on Senior Night. East Greenwich’s four seniors on the Unified Basketball team are Emma Giannelli, Kyle Cusick, Billy Nerney and Eric Obermaier.

After a pre-game celebration to honor our seniors, the Skippers started off hot and jumped to an early 14-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. With a great second quarter, behind the shooting of Eric Obermaier and Cabot Shore, the Avengers fought back to close the Skipper’s lead to 23-21 at the half. The third and fourth quarters were all Avenger behind the hot shooting of Joe Gendron and his brother Alex Gendron as the Avengers would close the game out with a 37-35 win to improve their record to 2-1 on the season. Leading the Avengers in scoring were Joe Gendron with 14, Eric Obermaier with 8 and Cabot Shore with 6. Leading the Skippers in scoring were Matthas Blaser with 11 and Grace Dailey with 8 points.

With only one week left in the season, the Avengers will travel to Coventry on May 25 and will then close out the Unified Basketball season on Thursday May 27 in a 3:15 rematch game at North Kingstown.