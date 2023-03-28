Unified Basketball: Home Win Vs. Chariho, 32-26
by Chuck Nadeau | Mar 27, 2023
Above: Charlie Kolb on defense. Photo: C. Nadeau
The EGHS Unified Basketball started their season strong last week, with a 32-26 win over Chariho. The Avengers are reigning state champs.
“It was a close game! Proud of the whole team with standout performances from Carter C. and Charlie Kolb,” said Coach Veronica Curley.
The team’s next home game is Tuesday, April 4, at 3:30, versus Westerly.
The 2023 EGHS Unified Basketball. Photo: C. Nadeau
EG’s Leo Kaldor. Photo: C. Nadeau
Photo: C. Nadeau
Shaking hands after the game. Photo: C. Nadeau
Athletic Director Casie Rhode announces the teams. Photo: C. Nadeau
Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.
0 Comments