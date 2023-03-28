Unified Basketball: Home Win Vs. Chariho, 32-26

Above: Charlie Kolb on defense. Photo: C. Nadeau

The EGHS Unified Basketball started their season strong last week, with a 32-26 win over Chariho. The Avengers are reigning state champs.

“It was a close game! Proud of the whole team with standout performances from Carter C. and Charlie Kolb,” said Coach Veronica Curley.

The team’s next home game is Tuesday, April 4, at 3:30, versus Westerly.