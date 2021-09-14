Two Felony Arrests: One for Sexual Assault, One for Domestic Abuse

The two reports included here are expanded from what was first reported in the police log posted 9/12/21.

Nicholas Bruno, 23, of Warwick, was arraigned at Kent County District Court Sept. 7 on seven charges, including two felony counts of breaking and entering and one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation following incidents involving his ex-girlfriend in August.

According to the police report, Bruno allegedly broke into his former girlfriend’s East Greenwich home on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27. The EG woman reported the incidents on Aug. 27. She said she got home from a trip at 1:30 a.m. Aug. 26 and found the front door broken, a stuffed animal with a knife sticking out of it on the counter, along with a broken picture of her with her dogs and a hole in the wall. Bruno had texted her he was going to stop by and she had texted back telling him not to. Later, when the woman couldn’t find her car keys, she texted Bruno asking about them. He said he’d put them in a container of oatmeal and he acknowledged via text the stabbed stuffed animal.

At 11:23 p.m. Aug. 27, Bruno texted the woman, again saying he was coming by to drop off something. The woman told him to leave it outside; he came inside long enough to drop off a large dog bed. Neighbors corroborated that Bruno’s car had been there.

The woman also told police about a fight on Aug. 20 where Bruno allegedly dragged her from room to room, slapped her, pinched her and put his hands around her neck causing her to see stars. She said the next day she needed a wrist guard at work because of injuries to her wrist from repeatedly breaking her fall. Her boss noted the wrist guard as well as other injuries, and urged her to talk to police. The woman’s neighbors also told police they had heard a long fight between the two Aug. 20. The woman said she had been afraid of Bruno and that he had threatened to kill himself.

In addition to the three felony charges, Bruno was charged with two counts of vandalism and one count each of simple assault and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors.

He was released on $20,000 surety bail ($2,000) and was given a no-contact order towards the woman. He is due back in court Oct. 18.

~~~~~~~~~

Moesis Baez, 21, of Providence, was arraigned at Kent County District Court Sept. 3 following his arrest on two counts of second degree sexual assault from incidents first reported July 10.

Baez is alleged to have coerced an East Greenwich resident of a group home into touching Baez sexually on two occasions last spring despite the EG man repeatedly telling Baez he did not want to. Baez worked at the group home at the time. The EG man said he was afraid to tell anyone but eventually confided in another staff member in June. On July 10, the man reported the incident to police, accompanied by his father.

Baez was released on $2,000 surety bail ($200). He was given a no contact order and a no trespassing order. He is due back in court Oct. 25.