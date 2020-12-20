Two-Alarm Fire on Sanctuary Drive

by | Dec 19, 2020

Family dog perishes

The fire began in the walkout basement at the back of the house here.

The resident heard a sound like an avalanche and hurried to look at what it could be late Saturday afternoon. All the snow from the backside of the roof had fallen. Then she smelled smoke and alarms started sounding. 

The three human occupants of the Sanctuary Drive residence (one unit of a triplex) got out safely and firefighters were able to knock down flames coming from the walkout basement at the back of the house. But the family dog did not get out. According to EGFD Chief Bernie Patenaude, the dog perished in the fire. 

The fire was “going pretty good” by the time firefighters showed up, Patenaude said. The call came in around 5 p.m. In addition to EGFD, firefighters from North Kingstown and Warwick were on the scene; Coventry firefighters covered for EG. 

State and local fire marshals were there but unable to investigate the walkout basement, where it appears the fire began, because it was unsafe. “The floor trusses [between the basement and first floor] had burned out and the ceiling will eventually come down,” Patenaude explained. 

The residents had to evacuate their home but residents of the other two adjoining homes were able to remain. 

Checking for any remnants of fire at the Sanctuary Drive house fire.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe

Latest Streaming

 

Archives

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

editor@eastgreenwichnews.com

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Thank you to our Sponsors and Sponsor Advertisers!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS