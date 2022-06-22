Turf Field Replacement: Out With the Old

Above: A mid-June drone photo shows Carcieri Field partially skinned of the old artificial turf. Photo by Chuck Nadeau (chuckn.com).

Work to replace the artificial turf field at East Greenwich High School began earlier this month, with the work of getting rid of the old turf still happening. First the old turf was rolled up in sections and now those sections are being trucked out. Each roll weighs 3,000 lbs. so it is slow going, with only a few rolls able to be removed at a time.

According to Community Services and Parks Director Andy Wade, the work is proceeding as planned, with extra work planned on the drainage trenches on both sides of the field to make sure the field drains well.

“We are in a good position to have the field open by Aug. 1,” Wade said, adding if things go especially smoothly, the open date could move into July.