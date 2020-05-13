Tune In For Discussion on 2020 Primary Voting

Sec. of State Gorbea will lead Facebook Live panel on voting during the COVID-19 crisis

With Rhode Island’s June 2 Presidential Primary election approaching, Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea will moderate a panel on Facebook Live on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. to address frequently asked questions about voting during the COVID-19 pandemic. For the safety of voters and poll workers, Rhode Island’s Presidential Primary will be a mostly mail ballot election.

Panelists will include Rob Rock, Director of Elections for the Rhode Island Department of State, Miguel Nunez, Deputy Director of the Rhode Island Board of Elections, and Nick Lima, Director of Elections for the City of Cranston.

Topics covered by the panel will include:



How the mail ballot process works

When voters can expect to receive ballots

Mail ballot security and the signature verification process for ballots and applications

The emergency mail ballot process

What voters can expect if they choose to vote in person at one of the state’s 47 polling places

Election Night results reporting

How to disaffiliate after voting by mail

The panel discussion will run approximately 30 minutes, with time afterward dedicated to questions from members of the public. Members of the public are invited to submit questions to elections@sos.ri.gov ahead of time or during the panel.

“The June 2 Presidential Primary will be different than any election Rhode Islanders have experienced,” said Secretary Gorbea. “Every Rhode Islander should have an understanding of our elections and be able to trust the integrity of our voting systems. We’ve organized this important conversation to help you as a voter fully understand the vote by mail process, emergency mail ballots and, if need be, voting in person on June 2.”

“Rhode Island continues to be a national leader in elections administration in these challenging times,” said Nick Lima, registrar and director of elections for the City of Cranston. “Election officials across our state have been working together collaboratively to ensure that, even in a global pandemic, our democracy will continue to function – and every vote will count.”

Rhode Islanders have until May 19 to submit their mail ballot applications for the June 2 Presidential Primary. Please visit to vote.ri.gov for additional information.

Do you get our email newsletter? If not, sign up HERE!