Tuesday Running Group Merges Fun With Run

Above: Tuesday running group in front of Twisted May 21, 2024. From the EG Track Club Facebook page

Dan Scanlon was one of the organizers of the East Greenwich Track Club that started a dozen or so years ago offering a free summer children’s running program at the high school that attracted up to 300 kids.

Scanlon said he ran the program up until the pandemic but then lost his parent volunteer base and the high school track was closed one season for resurfacing. Through the EG Track Club Facebook page, runners still met for occasional runs together but the group seemed to be fizzling out. Then Scanlon joined in on a Thursday night Run and Chug 5K event in Newport..

“I found my tribe,” he announced on Facebook at the time. The mix of running and socializing was just what Scanlon was looking for, so using the EG Track Club Facebook page, he put out a call for a Tuesday evening running group that sparked immediate interest.

Scanlon went to a couple of local restaurants to see what might be a good fit for the fledgling group and Filipou’s Twisted Pizza fit the bill.

“What place is going to be good with 30-40 smelly runners?” Dan remembered thinking. “And Twisted was like, ‘We want it!’”

They started in late winter 2023 and it just grew.

“I bet we’ve had 200 people all told. Some people were traveling and they found out about it and they just came once, he said. Then are the regulars and those who come when they can, including Town Council President Mark Schwager. Experience is not required – Scanlon said some people just walk on Main Street, then return to Twisted for the after-run festivities, which include pizza, of course, as well as a hand of poker.

“It’s kind of like Texas Hold ‘Em style. Everybody gets three cards when they walk in the door and we have two share cards and the best hand out of that actually gets a $15 gift card or something,” Scanlon explained. After that, participants share a highlight from their week, which could be about anything from a new job or a birthday to a completed home project or a child’s graduation.

They also discuss upcoming road races. If several people want to do a particular race, they will register together to run as a team – they have t-shirts!

“It’s a way to get very disparate people kind of aligned,” Scanlon said, and that is the most important thing.

P.S. If some parents of younger children are interested in resurrecting the summer track series for kids, Scanlon said he would love to help out. You can reach him most Tuesday evenings at Twisted or via the EG Track Club Facebook page HERE.