T’s Rose Window Belgian Waffle

by | Dec 28, 2020

Back in 2005 one of T’s co-owners, Anthony Tomaselli, was having lunch with renown Rhode Island painter Maxwell Mays (1918–2009) at T’s Cranston. Tina Tomaselli placed one of their house-made Belgian waffles with fruit and yogurt in front of the artist who exclaimed, “Oh, a Rose Window Waffle, how unique!” From then on this best seller has gone by that name since the dish does resemble a large circular stained glass window!

Recipe Servings: 10 waffles
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Recipe by: Walter Zuromski, T’s culinary director
Equipment needed: Stainless steal bowl, whisk, rubber spatula, measuring cups, hand  mixer/beater, waffle iron, offset spatula
Waffle Assembly: 10 minutes  

Waffle batter ingredients:  

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour 
  • 3/4 cup sugar 
  • 3-1/2 teaspoons baking powder 
  • 2 large eggs, separated 
  • 1-1/2 cups whole milk 
  • 1 cup butter, melted 
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 
  • Sliced fresh strawberries or syrup 

Preparation:  

  1. In a bowl, combine flour, sugar and baking powder. In another bowl, lightly beat egg yolks.  Add milk, butter and vanilla; mix well. Stir into dry ingredients just until combined. Beat egg  whites until stiff peaks form, fold into batter. 
  2. Bake in a preheated waffle iron according to manufacturer’s directions until golden brown.  

Assembly:

1 4 oz. waffle batter

1/4 cup chocolate chips 

1 large strawberry, sliced

12 blueberries

2 tbsp. greek yogurt

 0.5 oz. pecans, candied

1 oz. honey  

2 oz. maple butter 

Powdered sugar, as needed

  • Plate the cooked waffle onto a round plate. Begin adding your choice of  toppings to build the completed Rose Window.  
  • Top with sliced Strawberries around the outer edge of the waffle.  • Then add the chocolate chip over the top with Greek Yogurt in the middle. • Blueberries and pecans.  
  • Drizzle with honey over the top and serve with maple syrup on the side  with maple butter.  
  • Top with a dusting of powdered sugar.  

Enjoy! Like making a pizza waffle . . . 

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

editor@eastgreenwichnews.com

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

