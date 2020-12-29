T’s Rose Window Belgian Waffle

Back in 2005 one of T’s co-owners, Anthony Tomaselli, was having lunch with renown Rhode Island painter Maxwell Mays (1918–2009) at T’s Cranston. Tina Tomaselli placed one of their house-made Belgian waffles with fruit and yogurt in front of the artist who exclaimed, “Oh, a Rose Window Waffle, how unique!” From then on this best seller has gone by that name since the dish does resemble a large circular stained glass window!
Recipe Servings: 10 waffles
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Recipe by: Walter Zuromski, T’s culinary director
Equipment needed: Stainless steal bowl, whisk, rubber spatula, measuring cups, hand mixer/beater, waffle iron, offset spatula
Waffle Assembly: 10 minutes
Waffle batter ingredients:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 3-1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 2 large eggs, separated
- 1-1/2 cups whole milk
- 1 cup butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Sliced fresh strawberries or syrup
Preparation:
- In a bowl, combine flour, sugar and baking powder. In another bowl, lightly beat egg yolks. Add milk, butter and vanilla; mix well. Stir into dry ingredients just until combined. Beat egg whites until stiff peaks form, fold into batter.
- Bake in a preheated waffle iron according to manufacturer’s directions until golden brown.
Assembly:
1 4 oz. waffle batter
1/4 cup chocolate chips
1 large strawberry, sliced
12 blueberries
2 tbsp. greek yogurt
0.5 oz. pecans, candied
1 oz. honey
2 oz. maple butter
Powdered sugar, as needed
- Plate the cooked waffle onto a round plate. Begin adding your choice of toppings to build the completed Rose Window.
- Top with sliced Strawberries around the outer edge of the waffle. • Then add the chocolate chip over the top with Greek Yogurt in the middle. • Blueberries and pecans.
- Drizzle with honey over the top and serve with maple syrup on the side with maple butter.
- Top with a dusting of powdered sugar.
Enjoy! Like making a pizza waffle . . .
0 Comments