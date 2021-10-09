Truck Takes Drink in Greenwich Cove

Above: Photo by Tim Cure

Blame it on the moon low tide. A truck on the boat ramp at the town dock Friday afternoon slid into Greenwich Cove.

According to EGFD and bystanders, the driver backed his truck down the ramp, pulled the emergency brake and got out to attach his boat to the trailer. But the extreme low tide exposed the slimy bottom of the boat ramp. With nothing to grip onto, the truck simply slid into the water.

Police and fire responded. EGFD made sure no one was in the truck and assisted the tow company in pulling the truck out of the water. No one was injured.