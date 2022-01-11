Troop 1 EG Celebrates 5 Eagle Scouts

Above: Troop 1 EG’s newest Eagle Scouts, from left, Lucas Massaro, Jonathan Robert Smith, Ethan Dowding, Daniel Madden and Aidan Rinaldi-Young at their Court of Honor Jan. 9.

The COVID-19 pandemic stopped many ceremonies and celebrations, including Courts of Honor for new Eagle Scouts. In November, Troop 2 EG was finally able to celebrate six new Eagle Scouts. On Sunday, it was Troop 1 EG’s turn, when they held a Court of Honor for five new Eagle Scouts, all of whom accomplished their work to make eagle months before the pandemic even hit.

The new Eagle Scouts are Aidan Rinaldi-Young, Lucas Massaro, Jonathan Smith, Ethan Dowding, and Daniel Madden.

Scout Master Emeritus Anthony Petito served as master of ceremonies. State Sen. Bridget Valverde and Rep. Justine Caldwell both gave the young men commendations as did Town Council members Caryn Corenthal and Renu Englehart. Two of the new Eagle Scouts offered comments, Rinaldi-Young and Smith, seen here below.

Four other recent Troop 1 EG Eagle Scouts:

Thomas Purcell

Spencer Wood

Grant Dator

Anthony Purcell

Congratulations to all the new Eagle Scouts!