Trojan to be Arraigned in Superior Court Jan. 31

Barbara Trojan, 60, the woman accused of driving her car into another car just after midnight Sept. 7, resulting in the death of one passenger in the other car as well as serious injuries to another of the passengers, will be arraigned in Superior Court Friday, Jan. 31, at Kent County Courthouse.

Trojan, a North Kingstown resident, is charged with four felonies: driving while intoxicated, resulting in death; driving while intoxicated, resulting in serious bodily injury; driving to endanger, death resulting; and driving to endanger, personal injury resulting.

On Sept. 6, Trojan had been in the bar at American Legion Post 15 on Main Street in East Greenwich for several hours before getting into her car and heading toward her home in the Davisville section of North Kingstown. She was driving west on Frenchtown Road, then abruptly turned into the eastbound lane as if to turn left, hitting the car driven by Donna Daniels, which was heading east. In the back seat sat Donna’s sister Patty Daniels and her boyfriend Bruce Bartles. Neither of them were wearing seat belts. Patty Daniels died five days later; Bartles spent a few days in the hospital before being released. Tested at the hospital after the crash, Trojan was found to have a blood alcohol level of .225 percent, nearly three times the legal limit.

Trojan was arrested and arraigned in District Court Oct. 3 and released on $25,000 bail. Felony cases are always transferred to Superior Court. In addition to the Jan. 31 arraignment, there is a pretrial conference set for March 5.

Find past stories here:

Driver in Fatal Crash Arraigned; Bail Set at $25,000

Police Release Details in Frenchtown Crash

Frenchtown Accident Claims Life

American Legion in Spotlight After Fatal Crash

American Legion Turns Over Liquor License