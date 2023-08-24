Trinity Invites Youths to Audition for ‘Christmas Carol’

The theater is looking for young neurodivergent actors to portray select roles

Trinity Repertory Company is looking for children ages 8 to 12 for its annual production of A Christmas Carol and there is an open audition Saturday, Sept. 9.

This season, Trinity Rep is looking for young neurodivergent actors to portray select roles. “Neurodivergent” is an umbrella term encompassing a range of identities in which a person’s brain “works differently” than those of the majority, or “neurotypical” people. Examples of identities considered neurodivergent include, but are not limited to autism, ADHD, OCD, Down syndrome, Tourette’s syndrome, generalized anxiety disorder, and dyslexia. Trinity Rep will provide appropriate accommodations for these young actors during auditions, rehearsals, and performances.

At the audition, children will be asked to sing a holiday song of their choice and to read a section of the A Christmas Carol script. Those who audition do not need to memorize scenes, and Trinity encourages you to bring song lyrics.

Auditions will take place at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, 999 Newport Ave. South, in Attleboro, Mass., between 9 and noon, Sept. 9. From 12 to 1 p.m., they will hold one-on-one auditions for anyone who is more comfortable auditioning without other children and instead perform just for the Trinity Rep team. If interested, arrive no later than 12:15 p.m.

There is no registration required; just arrive at Cardi’s during the audition timeframe. Find a video about the audition process HERE.