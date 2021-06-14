Town Wants to Hear From You!

Jun 14, 2021

This survey will help in updating EG’s Hazard Mitigation Plan 

Every five years, the town must update its Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan in order to remain eligible for federal emergency management agency (FEMA) money in case we get hit by an extraordinary event – everything from a hurricane or flooding to an extreme blizzard or ice storm.

The town hired consultant Horsley Witten Group to assist in this year’s plan update. A public workshop was held June 2, hosted by the Planning Board, to describe the progress made so far and to gather input from the public about setting priorities for the future. You can find the slide presentation on the town website HERE.

As part of the public workshop, the Town launched a community-wide survey to gather additional information from residents about their experiences with natural hazards. The town is strongly encouraging everyone who lives or owns property in EG to complete the survey HERE. Town officials ask that you feel free to share it with your friends and neighbors – your input will help shape planning strategies for dealing with the myriad challenges that nature poses each year. This is your chance to weigh in.

If you’ve already filled out the survey, the town’s Planning Department says, “Thanks!”

 

