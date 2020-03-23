Town Updates: Playgrounds, Town Offices, Volunteers

By Elizabeth F. McNamara

Town Manager Andrew Nota announced today playgrounds in East Greenwich are now closed, but parks remain open for groups of fewer than 10 people (per state order). In addition, visits to all town offices are now by appointment only.

“The Town Hall is open but doors to departments are closed,” said Nota. “People need to call. We’re really encouraging people to stay home, call, or push off the visit if possible.”

Nota said he’d heard from some people that town offices should be closed but he said that wasn’t going to happen.

“We’re here, doing what we need to do,” he explained. “There’s no other professional level of support the state is going to be able to provide” for local services in case of emergency.

Nota, who acknowledged he’s been putting in a lot of hours in the past couple of weeks, said one of the things he’s been working on is talking with other communities about staffing help for those jobs that require special expertise if specific EG employees were to take ill or need to be quarantined. Wastewater treatment plant employees, for instance, have particular knowledge making it impossible to just shift another town employee in to cover. Same with the town’s one building official. The idea is to build a network among communities to get or give help if needed.

Nota said the town is also starting to ask for volunteers to help with food delivery, support services and/or transportation for seniors and those with disabilities. If you are interested, contact Rachel Clough at the town’s Parks & Recreation Department at (401) 886-8626 or rclough@eastgreenwichri.com.

The town has again updated its list of municipal resources. Here’s the latest version, which lists each department and contact info: Municipal Services 3/23/20.

