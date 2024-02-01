Town Starts Work on New Eldredge Park Pavilion

Above: Workers prepare the ground for a new pavilion at Eldredge Park off Cliff Street earlier this week.

The Community Services Department started work this week on installing a new pavilion at Eldredge Park – the very first element of a wide-ranging revisioning of the field and courts that make up the park. The 24 x 36 foot pavilion was purchased with federal ARPA funds and is being erected on a patch of grass overlooking Cliff Street, nearby the basketball courts.

Construction could be finished as early as a week from now, according to Community Services Director Andy Wade, and efforts have been made to protect a tree planted on the site two years ago. “We definitely wish to protect that tree,” said Wade.

The overall plan for Eldredge Park – which is a town property that abuts Eldredge School – include an ADA accessible perimeter walking path, a new ball field that will be adjusted approximately 70 feet to the west with new backstop and dugouts, a bottle fill station, two new reconstructed basketball courts, and two solar powered waste receptacles.

“We are continuing to finalize the overall design of the park with BL Companies, our landscape architects who are finalizing the bid documents so that we can put the project out to bid this month and get moving to complete the remaining improvements by the end of 2024,” Wade said.