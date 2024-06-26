Town Personnel Updates: EGPD Adds New Female Officer

Above: New officer Ashley Whalan with Deputy Chief Bob Siple (left) and Chief Stephen Brown after being sworn in.

The East Greenwich Police Department added a new officer this spring, Ashley Whalan, bringing the number of women on the force to four. Whalan recently graduated from the academy and is new to policing.

Abbey-Ann Coble, now 3rd Class patrol officer, was hired in August 2022. Kerrie Mazur has been with the department for several years and serves as a detective. The animal control officer is Kelly Thurber.

The town has also seen a few departures.

Police Officer Paul Narhgang retired in April after 21 years on the force. Asst. Supt. David Perrotta (hired in 2003) resigned from the Wastewater Treatment Plant in mid-May. His replacement, Riley Greene, started June 17. Jim Muto (hired 2010) retired from the operator 2 position at the highway department in early May; his replacement, Michael Souza, started 5/28.